FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list

After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims

Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Mitchell Santner ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury: Check his replacement

Delhi to get rain tonight? IMD issues 'yellow' alert, light downpour expected across city

US-Iran War: ‘Russia will support Tehran’, President Putin pushes for peace amid West Asia crisis

DC vs RCB Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru crush Delhi Capitals after bundling them out for 75, seal 9-wicket win with 81 balls to spare

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 update: Class 10th, 12th results at results.cisce.org, check date, other key details

  • LATEST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency

Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate in WB

India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

India New Zealand FTA Offers Zero Duty Access, Job Boost

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list

In the DC vs RCB clash on Monday, Virat Kohli achieved a milestone that no other player in the world has come close to matching. He became the first-ever player ever to breach the 9,000 run mark in the Indian Premier League.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 11:21 PM IST

Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list
Virat Kohli is the first-ever player to breach 9,000-run mark in the IPL
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Virat Kohli, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, added another gem to his crown by becoming the first-ever player to complete 9,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Kohli achieved this feat during a league match against the Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is also his home turf. He scored 23 off just 15 balls, including a boundary and two maximums in the 76-run chase. As per the latest tally, he has 9,012 runs to his kitty in 275 matches and 267 innings, which he scored at an average of 40.05.

 

With this short unbeaten knock, he has also jumped from sixth to fourth position with 351 runs in the Orange Cap race. Abhishek Sharma is still leading the chart currently with 380 runs in eight matches.

 

Orange Cap race of IPL 2026

 

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 380 runs in 8 matches

KL Rahul (DC) - 357 runs in 8 matches

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 357 runs in 8 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 351 runs in 8 matches

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 349 runs in 8 matches

 

Top 5 highest run-scorers in IPL history

 

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9,012 runs in 275 matches

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 7,183 runs in 276 matches

Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 6,769 runs in 222 matches

David Warner (DC) - 6,565 runs in 184 matches

KL Rahul (DC) - 5,580 runs in 153 matches

Suresh Raina (CSK) - 5,528 runs in 205 matches

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 5,439 runs in 278 matches

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 5,194 runs in 206 matches

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 5,162 runs in 184 matches

Sanju Samson (CSK) - 5,008 runs in 185 matches

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer: Cool water in DTC buses, midday rest for workers
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces facilities for summer
Mumbai: Four family members die of food poisoning after eating biryani and watermelon
Mumbai: 4 family members die after eating biryani and watermelon
Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate over threatening voters in Falta constituency
Who is Ajay Pal Sharma? IPS officer warns TMC candidate in WB
Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list
Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9000 runs in IPL: See top 10 list
After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts, viral post makes big claims
After Meta, Microsoft layoffs, IT giant Oracle plans 20,000 to 30,000 job cuts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement