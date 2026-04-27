Virat Kohli becomes first-ever player to score 9,000 runs in IPL: See top 10 batters list

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In the DC vs RCB clash on Monday, Virat Kohli achieved a milestone that no other player in the world has come close to matching. He became the first-ever player ever to breach the 9,000 run mark in the Indian Premier League.
Virat Kohli, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter, added another gem to his crown by becoming the first-ever player to complete 9,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. Kohli achieved this feat during a league match against the Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which is also his home turf. He scored 23 off just 15 balls, including a boundary and two maximums in the 76-run chase. As per the latest tally, he has 9,012 runs to his kitty in 275 matches and 267 innings, which he scored at an average of 40.05.
With this short unbeaten knock, he has also jumped from sixth to fourth position with 351 runs in the Orange Cap race. Abhishek Sharma is still leading the chart currently with 380 runs in eight matches.
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 380 runs in 8 matches
KL Rahul (DC) - 357 runs in 8 matches
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 357 runs in 8 matches
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 351 runs in 8 matches
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 349 runs in 8 matches
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 9,012 runs in 275 matches
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 7,183 runs in 276 matches
Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 6,769 runs in 222 matches
David Warner (DC) - 6,565 runs in 184 matches
KL Rahul (DC) - 5,580 runs in 153 matches
Suresh Raina (CSK) - 5,528 runs in 205 matches
MS Dhoni (CSK) - 5,439 runs in 278 matches
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 5,194 runs in 206 matches
AB de Villiers (RCB) - 5,162 runs in 184 matches
Sanju Samson (CSK) - 5,008 runs in 185 matches