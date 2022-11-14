Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to end two T20 World Cups as 'leading run-scorer'

Virat Kohli

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli became the first player to end two ICC T20 World Cup campaigns as the leading run-scorer in the tournament. The star batter ended the 2022 edition of the tournament with 296 runs in six matches at an average of 98.66.

He scored four half-centuries in the tournament, with his best being 82* in an instant-classic match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Previously, he had ended at the top of the batting charts in the 2014 edition of the tournament as well. Back then, he had scored 319 runs in six matches at an average of 106.33. Four half-centuries had come out of his bat, with the best score of 77.

Coming to the tournament, Virat is the leading run-scorer across all T20 World Cups. In 27 appearances, he has scored 1,141 runs at an average of 81.50. He has scored 14 half-centuries in the tournament, with his best individual score being 89*. But his efforts have not been enough to clinch his side their second T20 World Cup title, which they had won back in 2007.

This time, Men in Blue were knocked out in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup which left millions of cricket fans shattered.Top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have an answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'.

Coming to the group stage, India had finished the group stage at the top of the Group 2 table with eight points under their belt, having won four matches out of five. They only lost one match in their group stage against South Africa.Star batter Virat Kohli (296 runs in 6 innings with four fifties and tournament`s leading run-scorer), Suryakumar Yadav (239 runs in 6 innings with three fifties), pacer Arshdeep Singh (10 wickets) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (128 runs with one fifty and eight wickets) were some of India's best performers in the tournament.