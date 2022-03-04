IND vs SL: Virat Kohli becomes 6th Indian batsman to score 8000 Test runs

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who is playing his 100th Test game against Sri Lanka at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, achieved another milestone on Day 1 of the first Test. The batter had needed 38 runs to enter the elite list of batters who have scored 8000 runs in Test cricket.

The right-handed batsman is only the 12th player from India to play 100 Test matches and now became the fifth-fastest to score 8000 runs in Test cricket.

The 33-year-old batter joins the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, and Rahul Dravid.

Innings to 8000 Test runs for India:

154 S Tendulkar

157 R Dravid

160 V Sehwag

166 S Gavaskar

169 V KOHLI

201 VVS Laxman

He also joins Australian great Ricky Ponting to score 8000 runs in their 100th game of the longest format.

Reaching 8000th run in 100th Test:

R Ponting vs SA Sydney 2006

V Kohli vs SL Mohali 2022

As for the clash, India had won the toss and opted for the bat first. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kohli to score his century as well after a draught for over two years.

The last time the batter scored a century was in 2019 against Bangladesh during the pink-ball Test match which took place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.