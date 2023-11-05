Headlines

Virat Kohli’s birthday: Know net worth, IPL salary, houses, car collection, lifestyle; all details inside

Virat Kohli, the legendary cricketer with a global fan base, turns 35 today. Know his net worth, IPL salary, lifestyle, brand endorsement deals and many more details here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest cricketers of the modern age. He is known by many as “King Kohli”. Kohli, who is presently spearheading India's bid for a domestic World Cup championship, celebrates his birthday on November 5. Kohli has turned 35 today. 

Kohli is among the most followed people around the world with 262 M followers on Instagram. The legendary cricketer has won several trophies, broke many records and has a sizable global fan base. Not only is Virat Kohli one of the best batsmen in the world, but he also has the most runs in IPL history. 

Over 13,500 runs have been scored by Kohli in One-Day International (ODI) games and over 8,600 runs in Test matches thus far. With his 48 ODI hundreds, Kohli is almost at the mark of his idol, Sachin Tendulkar's legendary 49 centuries.

Virat Kohli’s net worth: 
As per reports, the player has a staggering net worth of over ₹1,000 crore, placing him among the top 100 richest athletes globally. Cricket, social media endorsements, marketing partnerships, and companies are the main sources of his income.

With a net worth of $112 million (about Rs 927 crore) in 2022, Virat Kohli ranked 61st highest-paid among all athletes worldwide, according to Sportskeeda. Forbes estimates that he made roughly Rs 279 crore. Only endorsement deals brought in Rs 256 crore for the cricketer.

Kohli gets Rs 7 crore annually from BCCI under the "A+" grade contract. receives an annual salary of Rs 15 crore from his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He earns Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20 match.

In addition, Virat Kohli runs a restaurant in Delhi and has made other commercial endeavour investments. He has made investments in a variety of start-ups, including Sports Convo, MPL, Blue Tribe, and Universal Sportsbiz. He is connected to numerous well-known brands and is said to charge between Rs 7.50 and Rs 10 crore for each brand endorsement.

Virat Kohli is a highly sought-after brand ambassador who has partnered with many leading brands, cementing his status as one of the most significant individuals in the field of brand endorsement. He has endorsed brands like Myntra, Puma, Audi, HSBC India, Manyavar, Himalaya and many more notable brands. 

Virat Kohli’s opulent properties:
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli bought an Alibaigh villa for 19 crores. The 8-acre site was designed by Sussanne Khan. The property features exquisite interior design, a large outdoor pool, and luxurious embellishments. The cricket player is also the owner of lavish estates in Mumbai and Gurgaon. In addition, when he grew his One8 Commune, musician Kishore Kumar recently turned his home into a restaurant.

Virat Kohli’s car collection:
King Kohli owns the Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur, Audi R8 LMX Limited Edition, Audi R8 V10 and Audi A8L W12 Quattro which are worth crores. 

