He called the star Indian player a big disappointment compared to the former Pakistani captain. He also criticized the lack of planning and accountability in Pakistani cricket.

Babar Azam was heavily criticized following Pakistan's poor exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan, as the host nation, was eliminated early, losing consecutively to New Zealand and India, with their match against Bangladesh called off off due to rain.

Babar was chastised for his slow half-century against New Zealand, and he had little influence against India. He finished the competition with just 87 runs in two matches.

Despite Pakistan's dismal performance, former Pakistan coach and player Mohsin Khan made a bold analogy, likening Babar to Virat Kohli. Kohli's match-winning four against Pakistan also marked his 51st ODI century, highlighting the vast contrast in performance between the two players.

Speaking to Ary News, Mohsin said, “First of all, let me tell you one thing. Virat Kohli is nothing compared to Babar Azam; Kohli is zero. We are not talking here about who is a better player and we are talking about Pakistan cricket. Which has been destroyed. There is no planning, no strategies, no merit, and there is no accountability at all. There is no accountability.”

Virat Kohli has made a remarkable contribution with 133 runs in the current season, which includes a century. This has led to surprise regarding Mohsin's statement.

According to Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has initiated a comprehensive review of the team's performance after the disappointing outcome of the Champions Trophy 2025. This review could lead to major changes in the squad, with key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah possibly facing exclusion.

Even though head coach Aaqib Javed has stated that he does not wish to resign following the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB might still choose to dismiss him from his position.

