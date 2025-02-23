CRICKET
A touching moment unfolded between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam during the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday.
The rivalry between India and Pakistan is often seen as one of the most thrilling matchups in cricket. The two teams haven't played a bilateral series in over ten years, with their meetings mostly occurring in international tournaments. Despite the fierce competition and passionate fan bases, a touching moment unfolded between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam during the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday. Before the match began, as Pakistan was getting ready to bat, Virat and Babar shared a few words, with the Indian star giving Babar a reassuring pat on the back.
Picture of Day— Subash (@SubbuSubash_17) February 23, 2025
Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. #PAKvIND #ChampionsTrophy #INDvsPAK#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/N6XPNFicD3
Pakistan's captain, Mohammad Rizwan, won the toss and opted to bat in this eagerly awaited Champions Trophy clash against India, hoping to keep his team's tournament dreams alive. India managed to restrict Pakistan to 241 runs in 49.4 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the fifth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the home team set a target of 242 runs for India to chase within 50 overs.
Key performances in Pakistan's innings came from Saud Shakeel, who scored 62 runs off 76 balls, captain Mohammad Rizwan with 46 runs off 77 balls, and Khushdil Shah, who added 38 runs off 39 balls. However, the rest of the batting lineup struggled to make a notable impact. The Indian bowlers showcased their skills, applying constant pressure on the Pakistani batsmen throughout the innings. Kuldeep Yadav stood out as India's leading wicket-taker, securing 3 vital wickets.
Defending champions Pakistan faced a loss in their tournament opener against New Zealand, and another defeat would severely jeopardize their chances of reaching the semi-finals.
