Virat Kohli asks Gautam Gambhir about on-field altercations, left surprised by his response

Known for their fiery personalities on the field, both Kohli and Gambhir have engaged in numerous intense battles with opposing players.

Despite their past differences, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir share many similarities. The two cricket legends recently participated in a high-profile interview where they reflected on how their on-field altercations and confrontations influenced their batting performances.

Known for their fiery personalities on the field, both Kohli and Gambhir have engaged in numerous intense battles with opposing players. They have even faced off against each other in the IPL, where they discussed how their clashes were all part of the competitive spirit of the game.

During the interview, Kohli asked Gambhir about the impact of on-field confrontations on the Indian team's coach. In a light-hearted moment, Gambhir jokingly suggested that Kohli had been involved in more altercations than himself. The two shared a laugh, with Kohli admitting that he was seeking validation on the matter.

Gambhir readily agreed and emphasized that he has never been involved in any altercations or confrontations that have disrupted his batting rhythm. On the contrary, he believes that such experiences have only served to sharpen his focus and determination.

"When you're batting, and you have a chat with the opposition, did you ever feel like this might carry onto you going out of the zone and you potentially getting out or it got you into a more motivated space?" asked Virat but Gambhir replied, "You've had more altercations than I have."

A Very Special Interview



Stay tuned for a deep insight on how great cricketing minds operate. #TeamIndia’s Head Coach @GautamGambhir and @imVkohli come together in a never-seen-before freewheeling chat.



You do not want to miss this! Shortly on https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz pic.twitter.com/dQ21iOPoLy — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2024

"I was just hoping for validation, I am not saying this is wrong, but I was hoping someone to agree and say 'Yes that's what happens'," joked Virat.

Gambhir stated that the personality traits he and Kohli share are what led to their on-field arguments. Both players are highly result-oriented, which often resulted in confrontations. In hindsight, neither of them would have backed down from any disagreements.

"That's the personality you have, that's the personality I have. Sometimes I wanted that confrontation. Sometimes that confrontation can get you into that zone as well, come what may. Tomorrow if you look back on your career, someone would ask you do you regret having so many altercations, you'd say not at all," said the Indian coach.

"I don't think ever in my life I've had sledging with the opposition and it has probably got me out of the zone, all it has done has probably helped me more," Gambhir added.

Also read| Gautam Gambhir rates this Virat Kohli knock as 'best ODI innings ever'