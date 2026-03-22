Virat Kohli asked RCB for charter flight to London after every match? IPL legend’s brutal reply goes viral

Did Virat Kohli really ask Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a charter flight to London after every match in the Indian Premier League 2026 season? The rumour triggered massive debate online before the IPL legend delivered a brutal, viral response that quickly shut down the speculation.

On Sunday, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli refuted rumors regarding his supposed "big demands" from Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which included allegations that he requested chartered flights between India and London for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. This speculation arose from a social media post that Kohli shared on his Instagram story, where he purportedly stated that he had set two significant conditions for the franchise. The first was access to chartered flights between India and London, and the second was the ability to visit his family in London whenever there was a break of three or more days between matches.

“Virat Kohli's big demands: According to reports, Kohli had asked RCB management for chartered flight access between India and London. If there's a gap of more than three days between matches, he plans to fly out to London and return just before the next game,” the post read.

However, Kohli dismissed these claims with his usual light-heartedness, simply posting two laughing emojis on his Instagram story, effectively putting an end to the rumors.

Virat Kohli calling out rumours. pic.twitter.com/AQ0hf2RvLH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2026

Having recently led RCB to their first IPL title last season, ending an 18-year drought, Kohli has already returned to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to kick off preparations for the new season.

While addressing the team before their initial training session, the 35-year-old emphasized the need to sustain the intensity that fueled their championship success.

“We worked really hard over the last two to three seasons to achieve what we did last year, and it's only going to get tougher because other teams are going to come hard at us,” Kohli said.

Stressing the importance of urgency from the very first day, he remarked: “We don’t waste these days. We stay ahead. So, switch on now. Let’s not waste even a minute of any session that we are a part of. We must give our 120 per cent for these two and a half months.”

RCB will launch their IPL 2026 season with a home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. The franchise has also bolstered their roster at the auction, acquiring players such as Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, and Satvik Deswal.

Also read| IPL 2026: Can Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar lead RCB to back-to-back titles or will champions become one-season wonders?