Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a beloved couple who are currently embracing the joys of parenthood. Recently, the couple was seen taking a leisurely stroll with their daughter Vamika in Perth, a photo of which has since gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from fans worldwide.

A fan page on Instagram shared the heartwarming photo, capturing Anushka and Virat enjoying coffee while Vamika sat contentedly in her pram.

Following a brief visit to Mumbai with their children, Vamika and Akaay, the couple celebrated Virat's birthday in the city before making their way back. During their departure from Mumbai, Virat was captured on camera at the airport, ensuring the privacy of Anushka and the children by diverting the paparazzi's attention away from them. Videos of this incident quickly circulated on social media, showcasing Virat's protective nature towards his family.

Rumors have been circulating that Anushka and Virat have relocated to London, as they have been noticeably absent from Mumbai and frequently seen in the UK. Speculations suggest that the couple may have shifted their base to London following the birth of their son, Akaay. While rumors of Akaay's birth in the UK persist, the couple has yet to address these speculations.

Anushka Sharma recently delighted fans by sharing a glimpse of her son on the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday. In a heartwarming photo, Virat can be seen holding their son, Akaay, and daughter, Vamika, close. Anushka lovingly covered their children's faces with heart emojis, maintaining their privacy.

The couple welcomed their son, Akaay, in February of this year, following the birth of their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

