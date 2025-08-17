Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma share heartwarming moments with locals during London stroll; video goes viral

Kohli is said to have relocated to London with Anushka and their children, Akaay and Vamika. He hasn't played any cricket matches since the IPL 2025, where he was instrumental in RCB's first title victory. Since that time, he has kept a low profile, making only a few rare public appearances.

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were recently spotted enjoying a leisurely stroll through the picturesque streets of London, relishing some quality time together. The couple, celebrated for their down-to-earth demeanor despite their global fame, also took a moment to engage in conversation with a few locals during their walk, earning admiration for their kindness and humility.

Clad in comfortable, casual attire, they appeared relaxed as they absorbed the beauty of the city. This outing comes during a brief break for Kohli, who is currently spending time with his family before he resumes training for the upcoming series against Australia set for October. This high-stakes series is anticipated to be a significant event in India's cricket calendar, with Kohli playing a vital role in the team's preparation and performance.

Images and short videos of the couple’s London outing have since gone viral, with fans commending them for their humility and authenticity, even in public settings. Whether on the cricket field or off it, Virat and Anushka continue to capture hearts, this time with nothing more than a stroll, a smile, and a few sincere conversations.

Previously, Kohli took to social media to celebrate India’s exhilarating 6-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, lauding the team’s spirit and particularly highlighting the contributions of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna in clinching the win. With this result, India equalized the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at 2-2.

Posting on X, Kohli wrote, "Great win by team India. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him."

The London outing is thought to be a well-earned break for Kohli, who is currently taking time off to cherish precious moments with his family before preparing for the upcoming series against Australia. As the cricket community eagerly awaits his return to the pitch, this viral video provides a touching insight into his personal life, reminding everyone of the genuine and humble person behind the superstar facade.

