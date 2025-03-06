A Facebook user recently shared a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma celebrating Holi and playing with colours, which went viral on social media. Check out the truth behind these pics.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have a huge fan following across the globe and the two often remain in trends on social media. However, this time the celebrity couple is in the headlines over their pics celebrating Holi ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final game. Three images of Virat and Anushka, fondly known as Virushka, are doing rounds on the internet wherein many users claimed that these images were from their Holi celebrations this year. However, PTI Fact Check Desk conducted an investigation and found that the pics shared on social media were fake and AI-generated

How it all started?

This all started after a Facebook user named Cric News shared three images of Virat and Anushka on the platform on March 2. In these pics, Virushka can be seen celebrating Holi and playing with colours. The PTI Fact Check Desk ran all three images shared in the social media post through Google Lens. However, the search results did not lead to any credible report that could corroborate the authenticity or origin of the images.

In the next part of the investigation, the Desk carefully analyzed the images and found multiple discrepancies suggesting that they were digitally altered or AI-generated. For instance, the background in all three images appeared visibly blurred, and the hands of the duo seen in the first and third images looked distorted.

Conclusion

Next, taking cues from the above-generated inputs, the Desk ran the images one by one through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which suggested a substantial presence of AI-generated or deepfake content in all three images. Subsequently, the Desk concluded that the images of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their Holi celebrations this year are AI-generated.

(With PTI inputs)