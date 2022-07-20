'Hello Paris': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma head to France for vacation, actress shares snap

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma head to Paris for vacation, actress shares snap

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs, and he has decided to take a break from cricket, as he headed to Paris, France along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. As per reports, Kohli had asked the BCCI to not consider him for the West Indies T20I series, and he is now expected to return for the Asia Cup.

The 33-year-old will subsequently miss out on the entire West Indies tour, after taking a break, following a nightmare tour of England, wherein he consistently struggled to score with the bat.

Many former cricketers had urged Kohli to take a break in order to rediscover his golden touch, and he seems to have taken the advice, as he headed to Paris in the company of his wife and daughter. Anushka shared a story on her Instagram handle, revealing that the couple were in Paris.

She also hinted that the temperature in the French Capital was way too hot than in London, where they were stationed during India's tour of England.

See Anushka Sharma's story here:

Virat Kohli hasn't scored a century since 2019, and he struggled to get going against England as well, amassing a total of just 76 runs from six innings, which included the rescheduled fifth Test in Edgbaston, followed by two T20Is, and two ODIs.

While many former cricketers have called for the legendary batsman to be dropped from the team, others such as Babar Azam, Kevin Pietersen, and Shoaib Akhtar have supported Kohli in his torrid spell, backing him to find his feet once again.