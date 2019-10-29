Virat Kohli and team on 'threat list', Delhi Police step up security

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is said to have received an anonymous letter which claimed that Team India, particularly captain Virat Kohli, were on a threat list.

Delhi Police have been asked to beef up the security of the Indian cricket team who are scheduled to face Bangladesh in a T20 international at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital on November 3.

As per Delhi Police sources, the letter contains a list which includes the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Lal Krishna Advani, BJP working President JP Nadda and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The letter was forwarded to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) by the NIA.

The anonymous letter says that All India Lashkar, based out of Kozhikode, Kerala, might target Kohli and prominent politicians, said a source.

The sources also added that the letter could be a hoax, but given the heightened threat perception, no chance is being taken, according to IANS.

Security reviews of the match venue and individual players are being carried out.

India will host Bangaldesh and play three T20Is, the first of which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. The three-match series will be followed by two Tests.