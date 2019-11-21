Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't stop laughing at Harbhajan Singh's Instagram post with Yuvraj Singh
Harbhajan Singh's hilarious Instagram post of Yuvraj Singh leaves Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in splits
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh , AFP
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Former Team India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are known for their on and off the pitch banters for years now.
On Wednesday, Harbhajan shared an old video clip on his Instagram of him and Yuvraj from a TV show "Yaaron Ki Baarat" hosted by Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan.
The two buddies are known for their jolly and mischevious nature and they took their positive ball of energy on the show too.
In the clip, the pair can be seen playing a game similar to dumb charades which quickly turns into an absolute laughing spree.
Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan wrote: "Yeh kaisi kheti mere sher ? @yuvisofficial @riteishd #bhajjisports"
Yeh kaisi kheti mere sher ? @yuvisofficia
A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on
The clip was so hilarious, that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got involved in the comment section of it.