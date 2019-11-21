Trending#

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't stop laughing at Harbhajan Singh's Instagram post with Yuvraj Singh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019, 01:52 PM IST

Former Team India teammates Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are known for their on and off the pitch banters for years now.

On Wednesday, Harbhajan shared an old video clip on his Instagram of him and Yuvraj from a TV show "Yaaron Ki Baarat" hosted by Bollywood stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sajid Khan. 

The two buddies are known for their jolly and mischevious nature and they took their positive ball of energy on the show too. 

In the clip, the pair can be seen playing a game similar to dumb charades which quickly turns into an absolute laughing spree. 

Taking to Instagram, Harbhajan wrote: "Yeh kaisi kheti mere sher ? @yuvisofficial @riteishd #bhajjisports"

The clip was so hilarious, that both Virat Kohli and  Rohit Sharma got involved in the comment section of it.

