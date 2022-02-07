'Kyun abhi se out karne ki training kar raha hai': Virat Kohli and India U19 star Ravi Kumar engaged in fun banter

The ICC U19 World Cup 2022 saw the Indian boys lift the trophy after defeating England by 4 wickets. The Boys in Blue had put on a stellar show as they remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and won most of the games comprehensively.

In fact, left-arm pacer Ravi Kumar was among many Indian players who proved their mettle as he scalped 10 wickets in six games. In the final, he also took four crucial wickets and he could be seen going for a huge bid in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction.

While the tournament is done and dusted, a fun memory between the speedster and India's former skipper Virat Kohli has come to light.

Kohli was seen talking to these young lads through a video call ahead of their final clash. While the 33-year-old addressed the Yash Dhull-led side, during the course of the session, a curious Ravi asked Kohli about his weakness.

However, what followed was a quirky reply from Kohli, "I asked him what is his weakness. And he replied, 'kyun abhi se out karne ki training kar raha hai kya' (Why? Are you planning to get me out now only?)".

Talking about India's victory, Kumar said he always focuses on keeping his basics right. "Coaches kept telling me to do the basics and not worry about the results. The plan was to maintain tight line and length. The ball was sticking a bit and wanted to bowl full to get some movement," said Kumar.

Meanwhile, National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman, lauded the boys for putting up such a stellar show. "I think BCCI has to be complemented, the number of tournaments each age group players get to play, but unfortunately over the last two years because of Covid they didn’t play any tournament and that’s why this win is very special," stated Laxman.