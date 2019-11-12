Virat Kohli and Co get taste of pink cherry during India's practice session in Indore

Virat Kohli - who is back from his break - got a first-hand experience of the pink ball as the Indian cricket team took to nets on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue are gearing for the first Test against Bangladesh, starting Thursday (14 November).

The Indian team did not train under the lights and the throwdowns with the SG pink ball was part of the traditional red-ball practice session.

While usually, three adjacent nets are placed - for pacers, spinner and throwdowns - for practice, on the team's request, the throwdown-net was created on the other side of the ground on separate practice turfs with a black sight-screen, PTI reported.

The Indian skipper was the first to face the pink ball. BCCI even posted a video of the 'unboxing of the pink cherry' in Indore.

Looks who's here - unboxing the Pink cherry #TeamIndia had a stint with the Pink Ball at the nets today in Indore #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/JhAJT9p6CI — BCCI (@BCCI) November 12, 2019

After Kohli, other top-order batsmen including Cheteshwar Pujara mixed and matched, facing red and pink ball simultaneously.

Young reserve opener Shubman Gill seemed to have taken a hit when one of the deliveries bounced extra. He is not said to be seriously injured, PTI reported.