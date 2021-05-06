World Test Championship: Virat Kohli and Co expected to leave for England early for final against New Zealand

After the suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL), all focus will now shift on the next big tournament for Virat Kohli and his boys - the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Team India led by skipper Kohli is set to contest the final of the inaugural tournament against Kane Williamson's New Zealand which is scheduled to take place at Southampton from June 18.

Now with the IPL 2021 - which was to see the final on May 30 - will not take place, BCCI is set to send the Indian men to England early amid the travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The surge in coronavirus cases in India had also impacted the bio-secure environments of various IPL teams which resulted in IPL 2021 being postponed indefinitely.

As India deals with record fresh coronavirus cases on a daily basis, UK has placed the country in the 'red zone' travel list and banned the entry of Indian nationals from April 23 onwards.

However, according to a report in India Today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is in discussions with the UK government to allow Indian players to travel for the World Test Championship final.

A jumbo India Test squad for England tour would likely be leaving in the first week of June. The members of the India and New Zealand Test squad were to travel to the UK in a chartered flight together afterward.

In such a scenario, the BCCI would be asked to submit well in advance the list of Indian contingent traveling to the UK for the WTC final and also the England Test series.

The squad will also have to be under the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days which puts questions over whether Indian players will be allowed to train outside their hotel rooms.

After the WTC, the England Test series will get underway from August 4 in Nottingham with the fifth and final match being played from September 10 in Manchester.