Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: Take a look at WHOPPING joint net worth of the power couple

India skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are without doubt a power couple and rightly so as the duo brings together two of the biggest entertainment worlds i.e. Cricket and Bollywood.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 in a secret ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Virat and Anushka are among the richest celebrities in the country. Virat grabbed the top spot on 2019’s Forbes Celebrities 100 list, while Anushka was ranked 21st. Here’s the combined net worth of Virat and Anushka and where they earn their money from.

Net worth of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

In 2019, Virat earned Rs 252.72 crores, according to a report by GQ India. Virat's total net worth is reportedly around Rs 900 crores.

Anushka earned Rs 28.67 crores in 2019. In 2018, she had earned Rs 45.83 crores and ended at the 16th spot on the list. Anushka has a reported net worth of Rs 350 crores.

Virat Kohli is currently the best batsmen in all format of the game and his retainer fee for being a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is Rs 17 crores. Virat also gets Rs 7 crores as salary from BCCI.

Virat also endorses brands such as Myntra, Uber, Audi, MRF, Manyavar and Tissot among others. One8, a brand he co-created with Puma, has already crossed the Rs 100-crore revenue mark. Virat is also the proud owner of two restaurants.

On the other hand, Anushka is one of Bollywood’s most known faces, The actress charges about Rs 12-15 crores for each film. Anushka also owns a production house called Clean Slate Films. Anushka also endorses brands such as Manyavar, Myntra, Shyam Steel, Rajnigandha, Lavie, Cox N Kings, Nivea, Pantene, Standard Chatered Bank, Google Pixel, Elle 18 and Pantene among others. The actress also owns her own fashion label called Nush.