Virat Kohli allowed to take fitness test in London, sparks BCCI special treatment debate

Virat Kohli was allowed by the BCCI to undergo his mandatory fitness test in London, unlike other Indian cricket team members who completed their assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, sparking debate over protocol and special treatment for the star batter.

Team India is preparing for a busy international schedule, starting with the Asia Cup 2025 in June. The ODI series in Australia in late October is important because Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will return to the team for the first time since the Champions Trophy 2025. Before things get going, the players had to take fitness tests, which is now how things are done in Indian cricket. But Kohli had a special arrangement, which might surprise some people.

According to a report from Dainik Jagran, Virat Kohli asked to have his fitness test in London, where he is living with his family. The BCCI made it happen there under supervision, and he passed. He is the only Indian player who had his fitness checked outside of India.

On the other hand, all the other players, including stars like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, did their fitness tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The report also mentions that Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Jitesh Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dubey, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Mukesh Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Verma, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have either completed or partially completed their fitness tests in the first phase.

The second phase of the fitness tests is scheduled for September, concentrating on players' rehabilitation or their return to play. This group includes key players such as KL Rahul, Akash Deep, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Reddy, and Rishabh Pant.

As injuries and the management of player workloads have become more sensitive in recent years, the BCCI has taken a firmer approach to fitness protocols. Now, obtaining mandatory clearances prior to significant series or tournaments has become standard practice, designed to avoid last-minute withdrawals and guarantee optimal physical condition.

Although Kohli's test in London might be seen as an isolated incident, it raises a larger question for the BCCI: should there be a formal policy allowing geographic flexibility in fitness testing, or should it continue to be a privilege granted only in special circumstances?

Also read| MS Dhoni spotted playing golf in casual get-together with close friends - See pic