Ahead of the high-voltage game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, a video of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane is all over social media, wherein the two are seen sharing a heartwarming hug in the dressing room.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to restart on Saturday, May 17, with a high-octane game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is scheduled to be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the high-voltage game, a heartwarming incident occurred between RCB star player Virat Kohli and KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, leaving Indian cricket fans in awe. KKR took to its official social media handles and shared a video, where Kohli and Rahane were seen greeting each other during the training session.

Watch the viral clip:

Moreover, this was the first-ever appearance of Virat Kohli after his Test retirement announcement. Kohli, in his 123-match career, Kohli has scored 9,230 runs, which include 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. Earlier, an old video of Kohli is doing the rounds on the internet wherein he is heard mentioning his desire to touch the 10,000-run mark in Tests.

Earlier this month, when IPL was halted for a week, Kohli announced his retirement from the red-ball format along with a heartfelt note for his fans. In the caption, he wrote, ''It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.''