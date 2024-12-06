The star batter was swiftly dismissed after scoring a mere 7 runs in the first session of Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday.

In a stunning turn of events during the second innings of the first Test against Australia in Perth, Virat Kohli's performance took a sharp nosedive. The star batter was swiftly dismissed after scoring a mere 7 runs in the first session of Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday. Kohli's downfall came as he attempted to hit a delivery from Mitchell Starc that was far outside the off stump, resulting in an edge that landed in the hands of Steve Smith at second slip. The manner of Kohli's dismissal left former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar seething.

While Kohli's struggle against swinging deliveries outside off stump is well-documented, Manjrekar expressed his disappointment in the fact that the Indian star has yet to find a solution to this recurring issue. It is imperative for Kohli to address this weakness in his game if he hopes to maintain his status as one of the world's top batters.

"One important reason why Virat's average has slipped to 48 now is the unfortunate weakness outside off. But more crucially, his adamance to not try another way to tackle it," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

One important reason why Virat's average has slipped to 48 now, is the unfortunate weakness outside off. But more crucially his adamance to not try another way to tackle it. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 6, 2024

Ideally, Kohli should have left the delivery, but he found himself unable to resist engaging with it. His hesitation was evident in the shot he played, showing his uncertainty about whether to leave the delivery or play it. Ultimately, Starc and Australia capitalized on his indecision.

Under the ominous cover of overcast skies, Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc with the pink ball. He quickly dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal LBW on the very first delivery of the game. Following Jaiswal's departure, India sought to establish their innings with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, who put together a solid 69-run partnership.

Australia reintroduced Starc into their bowling attack to disrupt the promising stand, and he delivered with a double strike, removing Rahul and then Virat Kohli. Scott Boland then trapped Gill LBW, causing India to plummet from 69/1 to 81/4 before the conclusion of the first session.

