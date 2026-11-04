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Virat Kohli's 74, Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket haul hand India 5-wicket win in 1st ODI against New Zealand | Highlights

Team India began the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand with a five-wicket win in a rain-hit opener in Auckland. Know in detail about the match.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Virat Kohli's 74, Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket haul hand India 5-wicket win in 1st ODI against New Zealand | Highlights
India beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the Auckland ODI. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Shubman Gill and Co started off the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand with a five-wicket victory in the rain-hit opener. Arshdeep Singh's 4-wicket haul and Virat Kohli's 74 off 51 balls helped the Men in Blue seal the win in Auckland. With this win, India take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, with the next one scheduled to be played in Wellington.

Arshdeep Singh leads India's bowling attack

After winning the Toss, Shubman Gill chose to bowl first against the hosts, which ultimately turned out to be a good decision. The Blackcaps struggled against the Indian pace attack, particularly Arshdeep Singh, who picked up four wickets, including Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson.

Arshdeep Singh also remained the leading wicket-taker for the visitors, finishing with figures of 4/70 in his 10-over spell. With this spell, the 17-year-old speedster also achieved a rare milestone in the 50-over format. He became the third Indian fast bowler, after Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami, to claim a four-wicket haul in an ODI on New Zealand soil.

Apart from him, Gurnoon Brar picked up three wickets for 44 runs, whereas Anshul Kamboj scalped two wickets by conceding just 22 runs in 10 overs.

 

Virat Kohli anchors India's chase

Chasing a below-par total, India lost Rohit Sharma early on a duck, but the visitors bounced back with a 113-run partnership between Kohli and Gill. Later, the target was revised to 143 runs in 32 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Also known as the 'Chase Machine', Kohli scored 74 runs off just 51 deliveries and put India in a strong position. In the end, India convincingly chased down the target in the 23rd over, winning the game by five wickets. Anshul Kamboj won the Player of the Match for his impressive spell.

The next match in the 5-match series will be played in Wellington on Saturday, November 7.

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