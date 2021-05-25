VIRAL: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma's picture with 'boy friends'

Indian YouTube and dancer Dhanashree Verma is always in the news since her marriage to spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The choreographer has been uploading dance videos and family photos on her social media keeping fans updated with her life.

Recently, taking to Instagram, she shared a throwback picture on Insta story where she can be seen wearing a hot blue dress and standing with her boys' gang as all of them pose for the picture.

Earlier on Monday, Dhanashree had posted a video of her dancing to the famous song Booty Wurk (One Cheek At a Time) (feat. Joey Galaxy).

She had uploaded the same dance a day prior, but this one was with a twist. Her husband, along with their two dogs can be seen peeking from behind the curtains and watching her dance.

"When you have the best audience watching you," Dhanashree captioned the video. "Work from home they say. This is how they wanna get featured in my videos," she added.

Chahal commented on the video with two laughing emojis and a heart emoji.

The couple had in the earlier days had faced some hard times as Yuzvendra Chahal's parents had recently tested positive for COVID-19. His father had to be hospitalised as his conditions deteriorated. He recently revealed that his father's condition had improved and he had returned home.

The bowler was part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before the cash-rich tournament was postponed due to the bio-bubble breach.

Chahal had revealed that he had found out about his parents contracting the virus a day before IPL 2021 was suspended and said he was going to take a break if the tournament had gone on.