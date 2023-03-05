Search icon
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch

After Karachi Kings failed to defend 201 runs against United, former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram, who is the president and mentor of the Kings, lost his cool and got angry at the players.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Akram was seen getting involved in a heated exchange with Shoaib Malik

Pakistan Super League 2023 (PSL) is currently going on in Pakistan and like PSL 2022, the performance of Karachi Kings is again not up to the mark this year to. Karachi Kings, which are being led by Imad Wasim, have won only two out of their eight matches so far.

It may be recalled that Karachi Kings had managed to win only one match in PSL 2022 and ended at last place. Karachi Kings have lost many matches after scoring big score too, the latest being the one against Islamabad United.

After Karachi Kings failed to defend 201 runs against United, former Pakistani skipper Wasim Akram, who is the president and mentor of the Kings, lost his cool and got angry at the players. In a video, which has now gone viral on the social media, Akram, 56, can be seen getting engaged in an animated discussion with ex-Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik.

Karachi Kings have played eight matches so far in this edition and have faced defeats in six games. 

