Viral video: Virat Kohli's gesture for Suryakumar Yadav after MI star's knock against RCB sets internet ablaze, watch

Virat Kohli's gesture for Suryakumar Yadav after MI star's blistering knock sets internet ablaze

Mumbai Indians star batter Suryakumar Yadav hit his IPL-best score on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help MI chase down a steep target of 200 runs with 21 balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With this win, Mumbai Indians have jumped to the third spot in IPL points table.

Suryakumar Yadav hit seven boundaries and six sixes to score 83 runs in just 35 balls. But what grabbed everyone’s attention after his dismissal was RCB star Virat Kohli's gesture for SKY.

Suryakumar was dismissed by Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 16th over and as MI batter was returning to pavilion Kohli hugged Suryakumar and praised him for his superb batting. Kohli was later spotted hugging Suryakumar Yadav after the match too.

"Much needed from the team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slowly. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same as what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different," said Suryakumar, who was given Player of the Match award for his superb show with the bat.