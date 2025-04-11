RCB vs DC: Cameras caught the former RCB skipper in a heated exchange with batting coach Dinesh Karthik right at the boundary during the 16th over.

Virat Kohli was clearly frustrated during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru match against Delhi Capitals, and it seemed like he wasn't too happy with the captaincy decisions being made. Cameras caught the former RCB skipper in a heated exchange with batting coach Dinesh Karthik right at the boundary during the 16th over.

Fans watching the game couldn't help but speculate that Kohli's frustration was directed at RCB captain Rajat Patidar. Many believed that Patidar was making some questionable choices on the field, particularly when it came to field placements and how he was utilizing the bowlers during such a crucial moment in the match.

Watch the video here:

VIRAT KOHLI UNLEASHES THE BEAST MODE! RCB vs DC just got SPICY!



Kohli to Patidar: "CAPTAIN WHO?! अभी दिखाता हूं तेरेको, coach ko Jake chugali karta hu!"



Dinesh Karthik: "मैं तो बस अपनी रोटी का जुगाड़ कर रहा हूं’—don’t drag me into this fire!"



Is Rajat… pic.twitter.com/OgdGc8I07i — CRICKET 18 LOVER (@Cricket_18_love) April 11, 2025

With a modest target of 164 runs to defend, RCB took control of the game by the tenth over. Delhi was suffering at 66/4, and it appeared like they needed a major partnership to change the tide. That partnership began in the 15th over, when KL Rahul hit 22 runs off Josh Hazlewood, totally altering the course of the game.

During the play, Kohli was spotted making animated movements while fielding, as if signalling to the captain to modify the fielding positions. Commentators suggested that if Kohli or Karthik had any advice for the captain, they should talk directly rather than expressing their dissatisfaction.

Delhi Capitals ultimately chased down the target comfortably, thanks to KL Rahul's outstanding performance. Rahul scored an unbeaten 93 runs off 53 balls, sealing the victory with a six in the 18th over.

