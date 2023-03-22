Viral Video: Virat Kohli shows his dance moves as Team India gathers for huddle ahead of 3rd ODI vs AUS, Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Team India is facing off against Australia in the three-match ODI series decider in Chennai. Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first, given that the chasing team had won the first two games. As the Men in Blue took to the field a few minutes before the first ball was bowled, the hosts were preparing for the team huddle. As usual, former skipper Virat Kohli chose to entertain the fans.

Kohli showcased at least four different dance moves on various tracks, including the iconic step from the Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg. If that wasn't enough, after the huddle was over, Kohli took a giant leap, showing his excitement for the decider. The picture of his leap has since gone viral on the internet.

Watch:

Virat Kohli, who recently achieved his 28th century, is determined to make a big impact in the series decider after being dismissed cheaply in the first two games.

Meanwhile, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh got off to a flying start, scoring 68 runs without losing a wicket during the powerplay. However, the Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya soon made his presence felt, dismissing Head and then Australian captain Steve Smith for a duck.

Marsh continued to play well, but eventually fell to Pandya's bowling, leaving Australia reeling with three wickets lost in just 17 runs. David Warner then came in at number four and played a patient innings, hitting a few good shots before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav. As the game heats up, all eyes will be on Kohli to see if he can lead India to victory.

