Viral video: Virat Kohli hits 6 on no-ball, gets bowled on free-hit and takes 3 runs in bizarre final over

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup latest news: Virat Kohli played a special, special knock to almost single-handedly power India to victory at the end. Supportedly by Hardik Pandya who played an uncharacteristic 40 runs from 37 bals gritty innings, Kohli made 82 not out from 53 balls in a knock where he slowly came into his own and then exploded like no other batsman can.

India needed 28 for 8 when Virat Kohli attained God mode and hit Haris Rauf for two maximum, both spectacular shots. With 16 in 6, India lost Pandya on the first ball. Dinesh Karthik brought Kohli back on strike with a single on the next ball. With a double on the next and 13 needed from 3 balls, Kohli hit a no ball for a smacking six, picking 7 runs off. It was suddenly 6 needed of 3 balls and Pakistan was on the backfoot in an instant. What followed was a bizarre commotion where Kohli was bowled on the free hit but the pace took the ball to the third man and a quick-witted Kohli picked up 3 runs. Everyone was confused until the umpire signalled 3 byes and India suddenly needed 3 on 2. Watch:

Ravichandran Ashwin hit the final runs but Kohli had done the hard work, intimidating Pakistan and taking his side home unbeaten. Indian players were seen overwhelmed with emotions after the grand stand finish. Skipper Sharma picked up Kohli in his arms to celebrate. King Kohli called the knock his best innings ever as India chased down the target of 160 on the last ball.

