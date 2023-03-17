Viral Video: Virat Kohli grooves to Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu' song during Mumbai ODI against Australia, watch

Image Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli, the celebrated Indian cricketer, recently paid tribute to the historic win of India at the 2023 Oscars in his own unique style. He chose to groove to the beats of the Telugu-language movie RRR's song, Naatu Naatu, which became the first Indian production to win the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards in history.

During the first ODI between India and Australia at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Kohli's dance moves caught the attention of television cameras. The Indian batting talisman was seen doing the trademark steps of the Oscar-winning song on the field during Australia's innings.

Despite appearing disappointed with his dismissal, the 34-year-old cricketer had been in high spirits earlier during the first innings. He delighted the Mumbai crowd by performing the hook step of the popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the blockbuster movie RRR.

Watch:

Naatu Naatu made history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, becoming the first Indian song to receive this prestigious accolade. This song from the movie RRR had already won numerous awards, and its Oscar win was a well-deserved recognition of its exceptional quality.

Earlier, Virat Kohli was recently spotted showcasing his dance skills as he met up with Norway's viral dance crew Quick Style in Mumbai. Kohli shared a picture with the hip-hop crew, and it was a delightful sight to see the sports icon letting loose and enjoying himself.

Talking about the match, Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first. Although the visitors lost Travis Head early, Mitchell Marsh's impressive 81 runs put Australia in a commanding position. However, Ravindra Jadeja's removal of Marsh proved to be a turning point in the game. The rest of the Australian batters crumbled, and the visitors went from 129/3 to 188 all out in a matter of overs.

