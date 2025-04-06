An unusual scene took place during the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan at Bay Oval when the floodlights went off due to a power failure. Here's how the internet reacted to the situation on social media.

An ODI match between New Zealand and Pakistan witnessed a strange incident, which we bet you have never seen before during a cricket game, even in third-world countries. A major power failure occurred at Bay Oval during the NZ vs PAK match. The incident took place when Pakistan's batter Tayyab Tahir was on strike and the Kiwis' star pacer Jacob Duffy was bowling the 39th over. It was then lights at the stadium went off and Duffy, who had almost completed his run-up, was about to release the delivery. The floodlights at Bay Oval suddenly went out, leaving players, umpires, and fans stunned.

See the viral video:

After the lights went off, Tahir instantly walked away to prevent himself from the approaching ball, which went to the boundary. Soon after this, the umpires stopped the game for a while, and when the power was restored, the match continued. The clip of the incident in no time went viral on social media and netizens were quick enough to showcase their sense of humour. One user wrote, ''Undertaker is arrinvg.'' ''Undertaker wanted to play WWE in the cricket stadium, wrote another. A third Instagram user wrote, ''Bijli ka bill sayad nehi bhara hai...isliye light kat diya ha...''

A section of social media users wondered that the situation could have been dangerous if the batter had smashed the ball into the audience sitting area, the result could have been fatal.

New Zealand vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

The Men in Green have already lost the T20I series 4-1 and the ODI series 3 - 0. The last ODI was won by the Blackcaps by 43 runs. For Kiwis, Ben Sears took his consecutive five-wicket haul in the third ODI against Pakistan, taking his team to a clean sweep of the series.