Viral video: Sachin Tendulkar stops for chai break on road trip, meets locals; his simplicity wins internet

Photo: Instagram Screengrab/ @sachintendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is not just a legendary cricketer but also one of the most loved sons of India. Tendulkar recently decided to stop at a roadside stall for a tea break while travelling on the Goa expressway. He shared a video of having his ‘chai’ with rusk and meeting locals.

“By the way, this is Belgaum-Goa expressway. Chai, enjoy it with ghar ka rusk. Called toast, hard toast,” Sachin Tendulkar said in the video.

Dressed in a simple attire of t-shirt and trousers and sandals, Sachin looked relaxed as he chilled during the road trip with locals without any security or rush. The video showed the humility of the famous cricketing superstar who took tea from the roadside stall, shook hands with the owner of the tea stall and even clicked a selfie with him. Yes, did not get a selfie clicked just standing there but clicked it himself. He also met other locals including a school going girl.

The video also showed a glimpse of Sachin’s son Arjun Tendulkar, a young cricketer himself, peeping from above the door of the black SUV in which the father-son duo were travelling.

The video quickly went viral as fans loved Sachin’s humble interaction with locals as he quite literally ‘made their day’. Sachin’s former opening partner Virender Sehwag was among the thousands who loved the video and decided to ‘heart’ it on Instagram. Fans shared their feelings seeing their humble idol for his simplicity and having an un-celebrity-like moment with locals.

“Kya naseeb wala hai the tea seller,” wrote one fan. “Is saadgi pe kaun na marr jaaye aye khuda (who won’t be impressed with such simplicity,” wrote another. “How Simple he is .....God for the reason,” commented a third.

Fans also messaged letting Sachin know that they were eagerly awaiting to see him back on the cricketing pitch in the Legends Cup in 2023, “Thanks for entertaining the world even after retirement. Can’t wait for Legends cup 2023 so see more of you on the field. Best wishes from South Africa.”

READ | Watch: Virat Kohli asks journalist to join him for net session, check out latter's reaction