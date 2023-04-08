Viral video: RR teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Joe Root dance together, watch

Source: Twitter

Premium spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and star batter Joe Root who are teammates in Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, have set the internet on fire with their sensational dance moves on a famous track Biba by Farasat Anees. A video recently posted on Rajasthan Royals official Twitter account where the two can be seen grooving on a stage. The now-viral video is super catchy and can be watched on loop. The video was posted with a caption that reads “Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Root”.

The video now has more than 1.3 million views and thousands of fans have retweeted the post. Among many excited comments one fan wrote “Win or lose, this atmosphere should be constant”. Another user wrote “This video is so addictive man, watching it on loop”. The video is filled with loving responses.

Wait ur saying Joe can dance as well ????? — Padmasree (@Padmasree05) April 6, 2023

This video is so addictive man, watching it on a loop.. — Dr. Cric Point (@drcricpoint) April 7, 2023

About IPL, Joe Root is yet to make his debut for Rajasthan Royals as the team will be Playing today (April 8) against Delhi Capitals in Barsapara Stadium in Assam at IST 3:30 pm. Sanju Samson led RR has won one of the two matches that they have played and lost the second one by rarest of the margin in the last over against Punjab Kings in a nail biting last over.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have not been convincing with their performance in the season and David Warner led side is yet to win a match in IPL 2023.