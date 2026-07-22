Viral video: Rohit Sharma joins Nita Ambani at The Hundred opener, gets huge ovation

Fresh off his historic Lord's century, Rohit Sharma made a special appearance at The Hundred 2026 opener (MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds), where he joined Nita Ambani at The Oval. See viral clips.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who recently became the first Indian to score a century at the iconic Lord's, was spotted watching The Hundred Men 2026 opener at The Oval. Despite his brilliant 138 off 110 balls, Team India lost the series decider to England. Meanwhile, Rohit was seen enjoying the game of his sister franchise of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in The Hundred, MI London. The former Indian skipper was accompanied by the MI London owner Nita Ambani at the Oval, where they watched the tournament opener against Sunrisers Leeds. Several videos of Rohit are doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be seen interacting with the fans, posing for selfies before entering the match venues.

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India superstar Rohit Sharma is at the Kia Oval tonight



After a century at Lord’s over the weekend, he’s come south of the river at the ground where the Hundred comes alive!#MILondon pic.twitter.com/EKkta21nXh — MI London (@MILondonCricket) July 21, 2026

In another viral clip shared by the official social media handles of MI London, Rohit is seen watching the game from the box, and the crowd cheers loudly as soon as he is shown on the big screen. After the crowd's reaction, he smiled, along with having a discussion with the Mumbai Indians opener.

See the post

India superstar Rohit Sharma is at the Kia Oval tonight



After a century at Lord’s over the weekend, he’s come south of the river at the ground where the Hundred comes alive!#MILondon pic.twitter.com/EKkta21nXh July 21, 2026

Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours

The former Indian skipper, who is 39 years old, has been making headlines over his possible retirement from the 50-over format after the England tour. There were several reports that made rounds claiming that the Indian opener might retire after the Lord's ODI, which was later debunked by the BCCI with a statement and Rohit with the bat.

''My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do," Sharma stated flatly. "Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time, I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is,'' Rohit said.

Meanwhile, Rohit is expected to feature in Team India's next ODI series against the West Indies in September.