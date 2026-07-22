FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran as Donald Trump says 'we are not finished'

US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran as Donald Trump says 'not finished'

'I did not undergo surgery': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies viral ICU post, says it was about Argentina's loss

'I did not undergo surgery': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies viral ICU post

'My hand is swollen': TV actor Sehban Azim says he is hit during CJP protest lathi-charge

'My hand is swollen': TV actor Sehban Azim says he is hit during CJP protest

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Viral video: Rohit Sharma joins Nita Ambani at The Hundred opener, gets huge ovation

Fresh off his historic Lord's century, Rohit Sharma made a special appearance at The Hundred 2026 opener (MI London vs Sunrisers Leeds), where he joined Nita Ambani at The Oval. See viral clips.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 22, 2026, 10:35 AM IST

Viral video: Rohit Sharma joins Nita Ambani at The Hundred opener, gets huge ovation
Rohit Sharma scored century in the 3rd ODI match against England at Lord's. (Screengrabs from viral clips)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian opener Rohit Sharma, who recently became the first Indian to score a century at the iconic Lord's, was spotted watching The Hundred Men 2026 opener at The Oval. Despite his brilliant 138 off 110 balls, Team India lost the series decider to England. Meanwhile, Rohit was seen enjoying the game of his sister franchise of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in The Hundred, MI London. The former Indian skipper was accompanied by the MI London owner Nita Ambani at the Oval, where they watched the tournament opener against Sunrisers Leeds. Several videos of Rohit are doing the rounds on social media wherein he can be seen interacting with the fans, posing for selfies before entering the match venues.

Take a look

In another viral clip shared by the official social media handles of MI London, Rohit is seen watching the game from the box, and the crowd cheers loudly as soon as he is shown on the big screen. After the crowd's reaction, he smiled, along with having a discussion with the Mumbai Indians opener.

See the post

 

Rohit Sharma's retirement rumours

The former Indian skipper, who is 39 years old, has been making headlines over his possible retirement from the 50-over format after the England tour. There were several reports that made rounds claiming that the Indian opener might retire after the Lord's ODI, which was later debunked by the BCCI with a statement and Rohit with the bat.

''My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country. That's what I have been told to do since I made my debut. That's what I am going to do," Sharma stated flatly. "Since I made my debut, the noise was there. Till the time, I am going to be there, the noise will be there. Doesn't matter to me. What matters is what I do on the field. I want to try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is,'' Rohit said.

Meanwhile, Rohit is expected to feature in Team India's next ODI series against the West Indies in September.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran as Donald Trump says 'we are not finished'
US carries out 11th night of strikes on Iran as Donald Trump says 'not finished'
'I did not undergo surgery': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies viral ICU post, says it was about Argentina's loss
'I did not undergo surgery': Amitabh Bachchan clarifies viral ICU post
Govt, CJP set for fresh talks today as Centre eyes 'breakthrough' after midnight meet with Sonam Wangchuk
Govt, CJP set for fresh talks today as Centre eyes 'breakthrough'
'My hand is swollen': TV actor Sehban Azim says he is hit during CJP protest lathi-charge
'My hand is swollen': TV actor Sehban Azim says he is hit during CJP protest
Shabana Azmi says tear gas triggered asthma attack during CJP protest: 'I got an attack'
Shabana Azmi says tear gas triggered asthma attack during CJP protest
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement