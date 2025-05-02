Several pictures and videos of post-match greetings between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians players after the game in Jaipur are doing the rounds on the internet. One such moment is between Rohit Sharma and the youngest IPL player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Check it out.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made an overnight sensation after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT), was dismissed for a 2-ball duck against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday. Not only this, RR's batting order completely failed against the five-time champions in Jaipur, resulting in their elimination from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Fans of the IPL are aware of the fact that players of both teams meet and shake hands with each other after every contest. One such moment from the RR vs MI match from the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Stadium has captivated the attention of cricket fans.

In the viral moment, RR and MI players exchanged handshakes after the match, and Rohit Sharma walked up to Vaibhav and shared a few words of encouragement with the 14-year-old prodigy. While the two meet on the ground, veteran Ravi Shastri, who was live on-air, said, ''He will learn. Encouraging words from Rohit Sharma there, as well.''

See viral pics and videos:

Not only this, the veteran cricketer further mentioned how other Mumbai Indians players had a word with Vaibhav Suryavanshi. ''Every MI player went past him had a couple of words to say. You don't need those kind of players every day. 14-year-old, scoring a hundred. Today, he got out on 0, but such is the game. That's what he will learn,'' Shastri further said.

RR vs MI match

The Match No. 50 of the IPL 2025, between RR and MI, nearly confirmed Mumbai's spot for the Playoffs as the Men in Blue are now at the top of the Points Table. MI came out to bat first and hammered the RR bowlers to put 217/2 on board in 20 overs.

Chasing the mammoth total, RR was never in the game and lost wickets quickly, even in the Powerplay. The condition of the RR batting lineup can be understood by the fact that Jofra Archer was the leading run scorer for the Men in Pink with 30 off 27 balls. With this loss, the Rajasthan Royals have become the second team to be eliminated from the Playoffs race in IPL 2025 after Chennai Super Kings.