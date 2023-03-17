Viral Video: Rohit Sharma grooves to Bollywood song 'Lal Ghagra' along with wife Ritika at wedding function, Watch

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has taken a break from his national duties and requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to excuse him from the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia. The reason for his absence was initially cited as family commitments, but it has now been revealed that he is attending his brother-in-law's wedding.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sharma can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Lal Ghagra" from the movie Good Newwz. The 35-year-old skipper is clearly enjoying himself and taking a well-deserved break from his busy schedule.

A video has emerged from the recent wedding ceremony held on Thursday night, featuring Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh dancing on stage. Rohit's impressive dance moves have captured the hearts of his fans.

Rohit Sharma's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 has been a topic of discussion lately. The 35-year-old cricketer managed to score 242 runs in the four Tests, which is quite impressive. However, the excitement doesn't end there as the two teams are set to face each other once again in the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Unfortunately, Rohit Sharma will not be leading the team in the opening ODI of the series against Australia. Instead, the responsibility will be taken up by the talented all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. Despite Rohit's absence, the Indian team is still expected to put up a strong fight against their opponents.

