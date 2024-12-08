As the Indian team warmed up for the day's play and Gilchrist was occupied with media duties, Pant sneaked up behind him, surprising the legendary cricketer.

On the third day of the second Test match between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval, a video of Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant went viral in which he was seen playing a funny prank on Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist.

As the Indian team warmed up for the day's play and Gilchrist was occupied with media duties, Pant sneaked up behind him, surprising the legendary cricketer. The 27-year-old blindfolded Gilchrist by covering his eyes with his hands, and the video of Pant's warm gesture has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Riding on Travis Head's stellar 140 and Mitchell Starc's six-wicket haul, Australia win the Pink-ball Test to level series 1-1.

In the first innings, a 67-run partnership between Nathan McSweeney (39 in 109 balls, with six fours) and Marnus Labuschagne (64 in 126 balls, with nine fours) for second wicket set the platform for Travis Head to impose his domination over Indian bowlers yet again with a counter-attacking 140 in 141 balls, with 17 fours and four sixes, just when Aussies lost some regular wickets.

His century took Australia to 337 runs and gave them a 157-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah (4/61) and Mohammed Siraj (4/98) were top bowlers for India. Ravichandran and Nitish got a wicket each. In their second innings, India appeared even more toothless as the star-studded top-order and middle-order returned back to pavillion despite starts from Jaiswal (24 in 31 balls, with four boundaries), Gill (28 in 30 balls, with three fours) while KL Rahul (7) and Virat Kohli (11 in 21 balls with a four) failed to score well.

India ended day two at 128/5. On the third day, Pant also lost his wicket for 28 in 31 balls, with five fours. From there on, it was not looking back for the Aussies, who skittled out India for 175 runs in 36.5 overs. India lead by just 18 runs, setting Aussies 19 runs to win.

