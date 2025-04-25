RCB vs RR: After the match, a fan caught the franchise's Chief Executive Officer, Jake Lush-McCrum, heading towards a well-known liquor store in Bengaluru, and the video took social media by storm.

Rajasthan Royals just faced its fifth straight loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, falling to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an exciting match on Thursday. This latest defeat leaves the Royals sitting at the 8th position on the points table, with only 2 wins out of 9 games. After the match, a fan caught the franchise's Chief Executive Officer, Jake Lush-McCrum, heading towards a well-known liquor store in Bengaluru, and the video took social media by storm.

With the game not going Rajasthan's way, Lush-McCrum's actions sparked a lot of jokes among fans online. However, it’s hard to say for sure if that was really the RR CEO just based on the video.

Watch the video here:

RR owner walks straight to Tonique after the loss against RCB#RCBvsRR pic.twitter.com/p1HkR06isd — Sumukh Ananth (@sumukh_ananth) April 24, 2025

Coming to the match, Josh Hazlewood shone with figures of 4-33 in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 11-run victory at home against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 206 runs after RCB posted 205-5, Rajasthan seemed to be in control until Dhruv Jurel was dismissed by Hazlewood in the 19th over. Jurel's quick 47 off 34 balls ended with Rajasthan needing 17 runs off 9 balls for victory.

Hazlewood then took the crucial wicket of England's Jofra Archer on the next ball, leaving Rajasthan with a daunting task of scoring 17 runs in the final over.

Earlier, Virat Kohli played a captain's knock with a brisk 70 off 42 balls to guide Bengaluru to a competitive total on a batting-friendly pitch. Kohli and Phil Salt got RCB off to a flying start, reaching 59-0 in the powerplay before Salt departed for 26 in the seventh over with the score at 61-1. Kohli then combined with Devdutt Padikkal for a vital 95-run partnership before falling in the 16th over to Archer.

Padikkal, who was looking in good touch, reached a well-deserved half-century off 27 balls before getting out with Bangalore at 161-3.

Some quick wickets towards the end halted Bangalore's momentum, but Tim David's cameo of 23 runs and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 20 helped them post a competitive total.

Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a glimmer of hope for Rajasthan with a quickfire 49 off 19 balls before falling to Hazlewood. His opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, was dismissed early for 16 by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

