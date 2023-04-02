Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3033874
HomeCricket

Viral video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic six from 2011 World Cup during IPL 2023 practice, fans go nostalgic

2011 World Cup: Fans and Men in Blue celebrate the 12th anniversary of the iconic triumph today.

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

Viral video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic six from 2011 World Cup during IPL 2023 practice, fans go nostalgic
Viral video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic six from 2011 World Cup during IPL 2023 practice, fans go nostalgic (Twitter/CSK)

On April 1, 2011, India won the World Cup when the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Today, Indian fans and the cricket fraternity celebrate the 12th anniversary of the historic 2011 World Cup win. 

Back then, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni hit his iconic match-winning six to lift India's second World Cup after 28 years. India first time won the World Cup in 1983. On the big occasion, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has shared a majestic video on captain cool. In the video, Dhoni recreated that magical moment during his practice session and it sent fans into nostalgia.

The video also included pictures from that match in Mumbai and the caption read: “When nostalgia hits!” So, without any further delay, check out the video below:

cre_Trending

Here's how fans reacted to the video:

On Friday during the IPL opening match, Dhoni hit a stunning six over deep square leg against defending champions Gujarat Titans. He scored 14 runs in seven balls. However, CSK lost the match.

READ | Viral video: MS Dhoni hits gym ahead of IPL 2023, fans go crazy to watch captain cool's workout session

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil
Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model
Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Prominent Karnataka Jain monk Muni Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj murdered: Report
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.