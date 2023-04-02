Viral video: MS Dhoni recreates iconic six from 2011 World Cup during IPL 2023 practice, fans go nostalgic (Twitter/CSK)

On April 1, 2011, India won the World Cup when the Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Today, Indian fans and the cricket fraternity celebrate the 12th anniversary of the historic 2011 World Cup win.

Back then, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni hit his iconic match-winning six to lift India's second World Cup after 28 years. India first time won the World Cup in 1983. On the big occasion, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has shared a majestic video on captain cool. In the video, Dhoni recreated that magical moment during his practice session and it sent fans into nostalgia.

The video also included pictures from that match in Mumbai and the caption read: “When nostalgia hits!” So, without any further delay, check out the video below:

cre_Trending

Here's how fans reacted to the video:

On this day in 2011:

"Dhoni finishes off in style pic.twitter.com/AqgrHDdXl9 — Aayushi (@cric_aayushi) April 1, 2023

Dhoniii ..... Finishes off in style



India lift the world cup after 28 years



Still gives goosebumps — vishal@ (@vishalg20220161) April 1, 2023

On Friday during the IPL opening match, Dhoni hit a stunning six over deep square leg against defending champions Gujarat Titans. He scored 14 runs in seven balls. However, CSK lost the match.

READ | Viral video: MS Dhoni hits gym ahead of IPL 2023, fans go crazy to watch captain cool's workout session