Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Viral video: Meet young Virat Kohli fangirl Maqsooma, a batting prodigy from Ladakh

The video clip that went viral shows a talented batter smacking some powerful shots and then jetting off to get some runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:11 PM IST

Viral video: Meet young Virat Kohli fangirl Maqsooma, a batting prodigy from Ladakh
Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab @DSELadakh

A little schoolgirl who bats like a pro and aims to follow in the footsteps of her favourite cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. The class 6 student from the remote Union Territory of Ladakh, Maqsooma wants to become a batting sensation like her idol. 

The video clip shows the girl smacking multiple shots confidently on the legside and then jetting off to get some runs. She is also heard saying in the video that she had started playing cricket early in the childhood and is still taught by her father and at school. She also tells how she loves playing and making two runs by running hard which gets her tired. She reveals that her favourite player is Virat Kohli and she wants to be like him. She also says that she is currently learning the famed ‘Helicopter shot’, made popular by former India skipper MS Dhoni

Check out the video here:

 

 

Netizens were left awe-struck by not just her explosive batting skills but also with adorable interview. "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!," said one.

The original video was shared by the Directorate of School Education, Ladakh on the official Twitter handle. “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I`ll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar," DSE wrote while sharing the video.

READ | Women's Asia Cup final: India win record-extending 7th title after hammering Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, others pay respect to late comedian
From Mohammed Shami's exclusion to Jasprit Bumrah's absence, major talking points after India's loss to Sri Lanka
Check out these 4 PCOS-friendly, healthy snack options
Viral Photos of the Day: Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa Mukerji play Sindoor Khela at North Bombay Durga Puja
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.