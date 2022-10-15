Viral video: Meet young Virat Kohli fangirl Maqsooma, a batting prodigy from Ladakh

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab @DSELadakh

A little schoolgirl who bats like a pro and aims to follow in the footsteps of her favourite cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. The class 6 student from the remote Union Territory of Ladakh, Maqsooma wants to become a batting sensation like her idol.

The video clip shows the girl smacking multiple shots confidently on the legside and then jetting off to get some runs. She is also heard saying in the video that she had started playing cricket early in the childhood and is still taught by her father and at school. She also tells how she loves playing and making two runs by running hard which gets her tired. She reveals that her favourite player is Virat Kohli and she wants to be like him. She also says that she is currently learning the famed ‘Helicopter shot’, made popular by former India skipper MS Dhoni

Check out the video here:

My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I'll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar pic.twitter.com/2ULB4yAyBt October 14, 2022

Netizens were left awe-struck by not just her explosive batting skills but also with adorable interview. "Super!! Looking forward to Maqsooma playing at the national and international level in a few years!!," said one.

The original video was shared by the Directorate of School Education, Ladakh on the official Twitter handle. “My father at home and my teacher at school encourage me to play cricket. I`ll put all my efforts to play like @imVkohli Maqsooma student class 6th #HSKaksar," DSE wrote while sharing the video.

