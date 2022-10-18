Viral: Robin Uthappa sings ‘You are the reason’, his son has a cuter version of the song

Photo: Twitter/ Screengrab @CSK

Ahead of IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings star Robin Uthappa was seen singing the English song ‘You are the reason’ by Calum Scott in a viral video. The clip also featured his son singing the same song to Uthappa’s baby girl in the cradle.

The adorable viral video was shared by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and made fans’ hearts melt in an instant. “Like Father, Like Son! The wavelength match!,” CSK wrote on its official Twitter handle, tagging Robin Uthappa.

In the video, Uthappa is seen padding up while singing the popular song. It seems that the song is a family favourite as his son Neale Nolan Uthappa is seen singing the song to his 3-month old little sister who is in a cradle. Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal were blessed with a baby girl in July this year, who they named Trinity Thea Uthappa.

36-year-old former T20I and ODI cricketer for India, Uthappa will next be seen in the 2023 season of the IPL with Chennai Super Kings, who bought him for Rs 2 crore in the last season’s mega auction. The IPL 2023 tournament is expected to begin in the last week of March next year. The mini auction ahead of the IPL 2023 is expected to take place on December 16, as per latest media reports.

Players not part of the T20 World Cup 2022 have already begun preparations. Uthappa's CSK teammate MS Dhoni was also seen returning to the nets in his hometown Ranchi earlier this week.

