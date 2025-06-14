The 40-year-old South African player Faf du Plessis surprised everyone during a game of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 when he took a blinder to dismiss MI New York's Michael Bracewell.

Faf du Plessis, the 40-year-old South African player, stunned every cricket fan when he pulled off a stunning one-handed blinder during a match against MI New York in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. With this super-stunning catch, du Plessis dismissed Michael Bracewell. Texas Super Kings posted a total of 185 in the first innings with a loss of 6 wickets against MI New York in the second game of MLC 2025. While defending the par total, Super Kings showcased several stellar bowling and fielding performances. However, the one who stole the limelight was du Plessis and his super-stunning catch at mid-off.

What really happened?

In the 14th over, Adam Milne bowled a short-pitched ball to which Michael Bracewell attempted over the infield. After Bracewell hit the ball, it certainly looked like a boundary, but it was du Plessis who turned the tables with the stunner.

The South African player launched himself to his right and grabbed the ball, surprising everyone. Bracewell got dismissed for 38 off 21 balls, which included 3 boundaries and 2 maximums.

For MI New York, Monank Patel scored 62 off 44 balls, and Kieron Pollard smashed 32 off just 16 balls. But, it wasn't enough for the team as they lost the game by 3 runs in the end.