Viral Video: Dinesh Karthik reveals real story behind RCB star Jitesh Sharma getting stopped at Lord's

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has commented on the viral video that seemed to depict Jitesh Sharma being refused entry to Lord's Cricket Ground during the third Test.

A video went around of RCB player Jitesh Sharma appearing to be turned away at Lord's Cricket Ground during the third Test between India and England. This got a lot of attention on social media. But, experienced cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik has stepped in to clear things up, telling the real story behind the video and explaining what really happened.

The viral video and initial buzz

The video quickly spread online, showing Jitesh Sharma supposedly at an entrance to Lord's, talking to security staff. People watching the video thought that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru player was being kept out because he wasn't recognized or didn't have the right pass. This caused a lot of talk, with some people feeling sorry for the cricketer and others criticizing the stadium's security.

Lord's security guard didn't allow Jitesh Sharma to enter the stadium.



This is so embarrassing

pic.twitter.com/EVKLDdM0oc — ` (@WorshipDhoni) July 16, 2025

Dinesh Karthik explains what really happened

Dinesh Karthik corrected the story. He used X (Twitter) to speak about the online buzz, saying that Jitesh wasn't refused entry. Karthik tweeted that people often face these problems with social media and that he had invited Jitesh to the commentary box. He had come, and Karthik went to meet him downstairs and took him to the commentary box to meet everyone there, adding that this was below the media center, not the entrance to the ground.

Karthik, who was working as a commentator for Sky Sports during the Test series, said he was just taking Jitesh to the commentary box. The place shown in the video wasn't the main entrance for the public but an area below the media center, where he was picking up Jitesh, who was his guest.

These are some issues with social media that a lot face



I invited jitesh to the comm box , he had come , and I came and met him down and took him to the comm box and he met everyone there



Btw this is below the media center , not the entrance to the ground https://t.co/Z22AAyp3CN — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 16, 2025

Friendship and clearing up the confusion

Karthik's explanation not only cleared up the misunderstanding but also showed the good relationship between Indian cricketers. Jitesh Sharma and Dinesh Karthik are good friends, especially from their time together at RCB, where Karthik was a mentor to Jitesh. The invitation was a friendly thing to do, allowing Jitesh to watch the Lord's Test from inside the media area.

What seemed like a security mistake was actually a simple, friendly meeting that was misunderstood online. This shows how quickly content can go viral and how important it is to know the whole story before making judgments. Jitesh enjoyed his visit and met many people in the commentary box, putting an end to the rumors that he was denied entry.

Also read| ICC Test rankings: Ravindra Jadeja achieves career-best ratings, Joe Root dethrones Harry Brook to reclaim top spot