Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, gets a grand welcome at his home in Samastipur in Bihar. In a viral clip, RR's star batter is seen celebrating his massive success in IPL 2025. Check it out.

A video of Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter and youngest IPL player, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is trending high on social media, wherein he is seen celebrating with his family for his massive success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. In the viral clip, Suryavanshi is seen cutting a cake with his family members, who are proud of his achievement at this tender age. The message on the cake reads, 'Welcome Home, Boss Baby Vaibhav.'' The video was shared by Rajasthan Royals on its official social media handles and wrote, ''Left home for IPL as Vaibhav, welcomed back as Boss Baby Vaibhav!''

See the viral clip:

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in IPL 2025

The 14-year-old batter made his IPL debut this year in the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and what a debut it was. He started off with a six and showcased his intention of becoming the next big thing. In the 7 matches he played in IPL 2025, he scored 252 runs, which includes one century and one half-century. He smashed 24 sixes and 18 fours in total in this edition of the IPL.

He was signed by the Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore in the IPL Mega Auction. In the final league game for RR, Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed an impressive half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), taking his total runs to 252 in his debut season.