A tragic video is circulating on social media showing a batter who died suddenly after hitting a six during a local cricket match. The footage, originating from Firozpur, Punjab, begins with the batter getting ready to face a delivery and hitting a maximum out of the park.

After completing his shots, he walked to the center of the pitch to celebrate with the batter at the other end. He then knelt down and collapsed. Witnessing the player lose consciousness, the other players on the field rushed to his aid and attempted to perform CPR. Unfortunately, the cricketer could not be revived and died instantly from a heart attack.

The deceased has been identified as Harjeet Singh, who was participating in the cricket match at the DAV School Ground in Ferozpur.

Watch the video here:

A local cricketer in Ferozepur hit a six off a delivery, but just moments later, he suffered a heart attack and tragically collapsed on the ground, losing his life. pic.twitter.com/7j4WXolkFf June 29, 2025

Similarly, a young cricketer named Imran faced a tragic incident in November 2024 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, collapsing during a live cricket match. While participating in a match at the Garware cricket stadium, all-rounder Imran Patel fell to the ground while batting.

After hitting a boundary, he began to feel unwell. He informed the umpire that he needed to take his medication and started to walk towards the pavilion. However, before he could exit the stadium, he collapsed and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

Recently, numerous celebrities have suffered from cardiac arrests, leading to their untimely deaths.

