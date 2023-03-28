Viral video: Angry Pakistan fan abuses, body shames Azam Khan during Afghanistan match, watch

Source: Twitter

After losing to Afghanistan, Pakistan cricket fans are extremely disappointed by the performance of their national team. Pakistan decided to give rest to most of their senior players for the series against Afghanistan but the decision did not go their way as they became the only top 6 ICC team to lose a series against Rashid Khan and Co. After winning the 1st T20 match Afghanistan continued their winning streak and defeated the Men in Green by 7 wickets.



Azam Khan who was playing as a wicketkeeper-batsman disappointed the fans in both matches. He was dismissed for a duck in the first match whereas he couldn't last for more than 4 balls in the 2nd T20 as well. After his dismissal, a fan was witnessed making fun of his physique by doing gestures and the video is all over the internet now. Azam Khan who failed to perform even behind the stumps with his below-average performance was badly trolled on social media for his fitness.



This Man In crowed is not happy with Azam Khan!!!!

Abusing Azam Khan on his Eating habit can anyone translate the signs #AzamKhan#PakvsAfg pic.twitter.com/GZKdh3JHGO March 26, 2023



About the match, Shadab Khan who was leading the Pakistan side for the series said that many of their players were playing international cricket for the first time therefore they were nervous playing for the senior team. "It was a good score. We were struggling again. If you look at stats, if you lose 3 wickets in the powerplay, you lose 70 percent of the games. I think there's nervousness - they're playing for the first time for Pakistan (the new batters). We have to back them. Sometimes you don't perform but attitude matters. That's more important for me. They have talent. They will be great cricketers. Will play for pride tomorrow," Pakistan skipper said in a post-match talk.

Pakistan won their third T20 match by 66 runs but lost the three T20 match series by 2-1.