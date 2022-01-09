Viral! Shardul Thakur's old pic of him travelling in Mumbai local train breaks the internet

Team India may have lost the second Test match versus South Africa, but there were some promising performances from many players, including Shardul Thakur, who registered his best career figures of 7/61.

But success didn't come overnight for the all-rounder who previously helped India beat England at Gabba with his superb all-round performance, and later owing to his two-half centuries at the Oval, the Men in Blue were able to take a series lead over the Three-Lions.

His has been a story of grit, determination, and despite his recent successes, Shardul has always kept his feet on the ground. On Sunday, an old picture of the all-rounder surfaced on social media, wherein he can be seen travelling in a Mumbai local train.

Wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans, the picture is said to be from 2018, when Shardul was returning from South Africa, after being called up for India's white-ball squad.

You can check out Shardul Thakur's viral picture from Mumbai local below:

Shardul Thakur got off the Emirates flight on his return from South Africa with the cricket team. He straight went to Andheri railway station and boarded a local Mumbai train to Palghar, just like he has almost his entire life. Such humility! pic.twitter.com/M7Z70tNExy March 2, 2018

Shardul had boarded the local train from Andheri and he got off at the Palghar station, which is nearby his home.

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, Shardul had opened up about his experience of travelling in the local train, after having represented India in South Africa. The all-rounder stated that he was taken aback when kids started to google him, while some also asked to take a picture with him.

"I could sense people in the compartment looking at me and wondering whether I really was “Shardul Thakur”. A few college kids then Googled my picture just to be sure and then asked for a selfie. I told all of them to wait till I got off at Palghar. Many were amazed that an India cricketer was traveling with them. Some old-timers were recalling how they’ve been seeing me in the train for years," Shardul said.

On the South Africa tour, Shardul played one ODI game and scalped four wickets, while he also played two T20I games, and took as many wickets. During that tour, team India created history by beating the Proteas on their home turf in an ODI series for the first time.