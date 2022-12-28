VIRAL: Sakshi Dhoni’s photo with Dhoni, Rishabh Pant in Dubai, details inside

File photo

Explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was recently in Dubai where he met former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sakshi Dhoni, MSD’s wife, shared a photo on Instagram in which Pant and Dhoni can be seen together with some friends. Sakshi put the caption: "To many more EPIC nights!"

It is to be noted that Pant has been dropped from India T20I and ODI side for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The first ODI is scheduled to take place on January 3.

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was appointed India's T20I captain on Tuesday for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma will return as the captain in the ODI series. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are also dropped from T20I squad.

Dhawan, who led Team India during recently concluded ODI series against Bangladesh, was excluded from the squad for Sri Lanka series by the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee.

Dhawan failed to perform well during the India's 2-1 loss to Bangladesh and it was expected that he would be axed from Sri Lanka series.

India ODI squad for Sri Lanka series: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.