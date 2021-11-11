VIRAL photos: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates wife Anjali's birthday with daughter Sara at Gujarati restaurant

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar recently celebrated hife wife Anjali's birthday at a popular Gujarati restaurant. Sachin and Anjali went to the retaurant with Sara Tendulkar, close friends and family members.

Tendulkar later took to Instagram to share some lovely pictures from the family. Tendulkar treated wife Anjali on her birthday with a delicious Gujarati Thali.

Sachin Tendulkar, 48, also wrote in the caption of the images that after eating the sumptous meal, the button of his jeans were weak.

Tendulkar posted three photos from the party, In the first picture, the former India opener can be seen checking his phone while others are seated comfortably. In the second picture, Tendulkar had posted the image of the Gujarati thali while the third image is of the restaurant - Shree Thaker Bhojnalay.

Former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel commented that "Paji nothing can beat Gujarati thali…".

The whole Tendulkar family was there at family dinner except Arjun Tendulkar.