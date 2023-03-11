Viral: Photo of Gautam Gambhir shaking hand with former rival Shahid Afridi, fans say ‘best friends forever’

Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi were seen shaking hands during the toss.

The third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) started on Friday (March 10) in Doha, capital city of Qatar. The first of the third season of the LLC was between former India opener Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas and former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions.

Asia Lions defeated India Maharajs of Gambhir by 9 runs in the first match of the tournament. Gambhir hit 54 runs in 39 balls but India did not succeed in chasing down the the target of 166 runs and ended at only 156 runs in 20 overs.

During the match, one picture grabbed everyone’s attention and it has now gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. The viral picture is of Gautam Gambhir shaking hands with his arch-rival Shahid Afridi. The two shook hands during the toss. It is a well-known fact that Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi do not like each other and the two were engaged in some heated brawls on the field during their international career. Even after retirement, the two continue to attack each other on news debates and other events.

Body language and action says Gautam Gambhir is the real boss here and he owns Afridi forever. pic.twitter.com/WGlt2P66aZ — Lala (@FabulasGuy) March 10, 2023

Two best friends Gambhir & Afridi pic.twitter.com/fluxzXZmOg March 10, 2023

The hand shake between Gambhir and Shahid Afridi sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Here are some tweets:

