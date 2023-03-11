Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Viral: Photo of Gautam Gambhir shaking hand with former rival Shahid Afridi, fans say ‘best friends forever’

It is a well-known fact that Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi do not like each other and the two were engaged in some heated brawls on the field during their international career.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

Viral: Photo of Gautam Gambhir shaking hand with former rival Shahid Afridi, fans say ‘best friends forever’
Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi were seen shaking hands during the toss.

The third edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) started on Friday (March 10) in Doha, capital city of Qatar. The first of the third season of the LLC was between former India opener Gautam Gambhir's India Maharajas and former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi’s Asia Lions.

Asia Lions defeated India Maharajs of Gambhir by 9 runs in the first match of the tournament. Gambhir hit 54 runs in 39 balls but India did not succeed in chasing down the the target of 166 runs and ended at only 156 runs in 20 overs.

During the match, one picture grabbed everyone’s attention and it has now gone viral on Twitter and other social media platforms. The viral picture is of Gautam Gambhir shaking hands with his arch-rival Shahid Afridi. The two shook hands during the toss. It is a well-known fact that Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi do not like each other and the two were engaged in some heated brawls on the field during their international career. Even after retirement, the two continue to attack each other on news debates and other events.

The hand shake between Gambhir and Shahid Afridi sparked a meme fest on Twitter. Here are some tweets:

Lions won the toss and decided to bat first. The Lions scored a total of 165 runs in 20 overs. In reply, the India Maharajas failed to chase successfully and were defeated by nine runs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.