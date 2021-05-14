VIRAL: Mumbai Indians star Rahul Chahar's loved up pic with fiancée Ishani

Mumbai Indians and Team India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar shared a lovely picture with her fiancée Ishani on Instagram on Thursday. Chahar, who was one of the star for the Mumbai Indians in the 2021 edition of the IPL, took 11 wickets in 7 games that the side played before the suspension of the season.

Chahar has not only taken the fans and the internet by storm on the field, but he has also been keeping the fans entertained off it as well after he shared a picture with her hairstylist cum long-time girlfriend and now fiancée Ishani.

Chahar shared a picture of him and Ishani, clicked in Goa where both are looking away from the camera while striking a romantic pose.

Chahar, who played in the couple of T20I against England in March, is slowly becoming the preferred option in the Indian side as the leg-spinner. And, as the team is set to go on a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July, he will be hoping to carry his form for the Indian team as well.

Chahar also received praise from former leg-spinner L Sivaramakrishnan, who in his column on cricket.com wrote, ""Chahar was more impressive in his role because people were not able to analyse him that much. Chahar was definitely very gutsy, large-hearted -- all the ingredients that a leg spinner needs -- and more importantly, [he was] not afraid of getting hit. His body language looked good.

Chahar was on number four on the list of most wickets behind Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Chris Morris and was the only Indian spinner in Top 10.